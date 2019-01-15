Swedish prospect pursues his Elite League dream after ending his Sheffield Steelers’ loan spell

Jonas Fredriksson is set to continue to pursue his ambition to carve himself a niche in the Elite League despite leaving Steelers’ squad.

The Swedish defenceman has trained with Sheffield for much of the season and was signed on a month-long loan from Sutton Sting in the NIHL. But Tom Barrasso, Steelers' coach, decided not to renew that arrangement, last weekend.

It appears to have been an unexpected turn of events for the 26-year-old Swede who play college hockey in north America and had a term in the Swedish second division before joining Sting.

Fredriksson said he initially came to the UK to expand his experience. And he thought he was getting better every day as he worked with Steelers.

"My ambition is to move up to the Elite League" he told The Star, speaking before his move back down to Sting.

Fredriksson declined to elaborate on any potential interest from other EIHL teams. But that clearly is his goal.

Jonas Fredriksson

Meanwhile, coach Barrasso is trying to rebuild his team after a fifth straight loss sent them to next to the bottom of the League.

Sunday's 6-1 beating at Dundee Stars was an embarrassment to everyone at the club.

"The best we have played as a group has been when I have worked the team hard," he said.

"Our schedule dictated a need to back off our workload in practice.

"I feel this has hurt our performance. We will go back to work. We will be better" he said.