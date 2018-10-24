Sunny to shine and bring back a title to Sheffield

Sheffield-trained Sunny Edwards could bring back a European title to the Steel City this weekend.

On Friday, he competes at the legendary Bethnal Green against scouser Ryan Farrag for the WBO European Super Flyweight title. Victory at 115 pounds would represent a highly-promising step on the ladder for a boxer who has had only eight previous pro outings.

He may have gone under the radar, for some fight fans, but one of his admirers is Sheffield promoter Dennis Hobson, who rates him highly and sees a city derby duel later down the line.

"Sunny is a very good fighter." said Hobson.

"With Tommy Frank just winning his Commonwealth title eliminator, it's potentially a fight down the line and would warrant being for a meaningful title. I do rate Sunny, and it would be a humdinger against Tommy. Sunny has a tough fight though against Farrag on the 26th.

"Farrag previously won the European title at bantamweight so I rate Farrag too. If Sunny can come through then he will have proved himself a real commodity. I’m looking forward to watching the fight.

"Obviously Sunny is ahead of Tommy Frank at the moment, and he’s got enough on his plate with Farrag. But Sunny trains out of Sheffield, and I wish him well."

Hobson is also hopes for a win for Sheffield-trained Jordan Gill who compes for tehe Commonwealth Featherweight title the day after.

"I like any kid who’s based themselves in this area, because it keeps the place on the map. It keeps this city bubbling away. We’ve had fighters in the past like Herol Graham and Junior Witter, who based themselves in Sheffield but came from Nottingham and Bradford originally.

Brendan Ingle was from Ireland but was an adopted Sheffielder. You see what I’m getting at. We should get behind kids like Jordan, who is flying the banner for this area, although he’s not going to forget where he’s come from."