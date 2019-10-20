Success in Dublin for three Worksop Xbox Academy fighters

Pugilists from Worksop Xbox Boxing Academy continues to go from strength to strength after a successful start to the new programme.

The club is celebrating its 10th season and has already hosted its own first home show of the new season, 2019/2020.

The academy has also fielded an all-female squad for the second consecutive season in the Esker Box Cup, an international competition.

The club, lead by head coach and former Army boxer Chris Boyle, took eight girls to Dublin, Ireland, and made a flying start overseas with golds for skippers Hollie Towl and Nicola Hopewell, and also young female star Lexie Boyle.

All three girls performed superbly abroad to sweep golds in female schools category at 34-36kg along with junior 60-63kg and senior flyweight 48-51kg.

This signalled the first championship win for Boyle’s daughter, Lexie Boyle, who put in an impressive final display against a tough and rugged Irish girl who had certainly come to fight.

Head coach Boyle said: “Wow! For my daughter to win her first national title at 12 is something special.

“She showed warrior spirit to win this tournament and I’m personally very proud and elated.”

On his skippers’ golds, Boyle added: “These two quality girls push each other every day in the gym and owe one another’s success very much on the challenges given by each other.

“These medals are very deserved.

“Nicola had to move up a weight category to clinch gold with a fast and furious display, whereas the blonde bomber, iron Hollie Towl, stopped both opponents to totally cement her place as Europe’s number one in her weight category.

Boyle continued: “The personal work undertaken by Hollie has really proved dividends.”

Boyle had more good news for the club, stating that his first professional boxer — Zac Layne — from the stable is due to make his professional debut on 2nd November in Lincoln on a world title undercard.

With his female star, Hopewell, to fightly shortly afterwards, Boyle added: “I’m absolutely over the moon that this club that serves its local community will soon have its own professional stable.

“I perceive we are going to do extremely well. Watch this space.

“ Anyone wanting tickets for the professional debut of Zac Layne should please get in touch with Chris Boyle or the club — chrisboyler1@sky.com or 07886 255078.