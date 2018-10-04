Stunning, new blow for Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers were reeling from a fresh blow today.

Days after coach Paul Thompson's resignation, homesick Canadian forward Ryan Martindale decided to end his term with the club after just a couple of outings.

The 26-year-old had been brought in to help rectify the team’s firepower issues.

But the club was astonished when he told them he no longer wanted to stay.

Martindale, who scored on his debut against Nottingham Panthers, is leaving for "personal reasons" according to a club statement.

It leaves the club and its stand-in coach Mark Matheson on the hunt for yet more new blood.

But finding a new player in time to face Glasgow Clan, on Saturday at the Arena, is a tall order.