Steelers are buzzing over new signing

Sheffield Steelers added a ninth Canadian to their ranks today.

The club which finished last season with seven Canucks on their books have recruited 28-year-old winger Justin Buzzeo from German second-flight side, Ravensburg Towerstars.

Justin Buzzeo

Buzzeo, who previously had three stints with ECHL teams, also played in Austria last year with Graz 99ers.

A former Atlanta Gladiators team-mate of Eric Neiley, the club relied on their former player as a reference.

“We have signed a talented hockey player” said coach Paul Thompson.

“Justin comes alive when he has the puck in the offensive zone, he makes things happen and excites.

“He brings speed, he is a great skater, very mobile and as well as creating for those around him he scores his fair share of goals as well.

“Justin was a line mate of Eric Neiley and Eric told me what a good player he was and that he’d be a great addition to our team. When I went on and did my due diligence I felt he would be an excellent fit for us, I liked his skills, his vision and especially his passing range.

“He brings it on a nightly basis and competes.”

Buzzeo, who started skating at the age of four, said Neiley was hugely influential in his decision to come to Sheffield.

“I trust Eric and he told me what a great move it would be for me. When he returned from Sheffield he didn’t have a bad word to say about the club, the coaching or the fans.

“He loved his time as a Steeler.

“When I spoke with Paul he reiterated everything that Eric had told me and I felt this was the right move for me”

Buzzeo describes himself as a “good all-rounder”

“I like to have the puck” he said.

“I get it to the net, I enjoy play making but can score goals as well.

“I’d like to think I can grind it out and compete.

“The coach tells me there are three championships to be won in the Elite League, that’s sounds a little strange for someone coming from over here but I say let’s go win a couple of them!”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene