Some Guys Have All The Luck : Rod Stewart’s son pulls out of move to Sheffield Steelers

Tonight’s the night - to borrow the title of a Rod Stewart song - that Steelers were hoping to announce the signing of the crooner’s son Liam.

The former Coventry Blaze and Guildford Flames man signed a contract with Sheffield, but the “Hot Legs” forward but suffered a return of concussion symptoms that ended his season in Surrey last year.

Stewart, 23, has decided to take a year off. “It’s a blow” said head coach Paul Thompson, who had been hoping to add another Brit to the line-up.

“We are of course disappointed but Liam’s health has to come first.”

Stewart may not be “Forever Young” but Thompson said: “He is still young enough to enjoy a great career. I made a mistake not bringing him to Sheffield last year, I hold my hands up to that one. Therefore, this summer, he was a top priority as we try and build a young and fast team.

“We spoke at length and Liam was as excited as we were. Liam has been fully transparent and up front with us and advised us a few weeks ago of the returning symptoms. He has taken the appropriate advice and we respect his decision. He is a super individual; we are all gutted for him.”

Liam Stewart

Stewart said: “I was looking forward to joining the Steelers. At the time of signing I was feeling great. Then after an on-ice practise with some contact I felt something wasn’t right. If I take the right approach now and follow the advice given then I still have the chance of a full career ahead of me.”

So, in some time in the future it may still be plain “Sailing” for Stewart. “It would have been fantastic to play for Steelers - maybe that day will still come.”