Sheffield Steelers: Zack Fitzgerald ready to put the bite on teams

Zack Fitzgerald may have a few dental issues after stopping a speeding puck with his face.

But the super-tough Sheffield Steelers’ defenceman is champing at the bit to bet back in the team this weekend.

“I didn’t break my jaw, it’s just a few teeth” said the American.

“I had a bit of concussion but I’m alright now and will be back on Saturday.”

Fitzgerald says he is confident the wearing of a full face guard will give him extra protection should he get picked to play at Cardiff Devils on Sunday, and then at home to Fife Flyers on Sunday.

He re-joins a team desperate to pick up a win against a fellow Erhardt Conference team, as well as those further down the table.

Steelers had a confidence-boosting win at Dundee Stars on Wednesday in the Challenge Cup, quarter final first leg.

It was what coach Paul Thompson wanted to see after a home defeat last Sunday to Belfast Giants, which left the club in fourth place.

Thompson said: “I got the response I was looking for from the team. They have had much criticism recently. #

“But they haven’t shied away. They have got their heads down and worked harder than ever.

“The result (7-2) sets us up nicely for next Tuesday’s second leg at the Arena, we are confident we will progress to the semi-finals. We are unbeaten in the Cup so far this years, that’s a record we want to keep moving forward in the later stages as well.

“Now we have to carry the momentum from tonight into Saturday’s game down in Cardiff.”

FIXTURES

Saturday 16th December

Elite League

Braehead Clan v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Sheffield Steelers - 7.00pm

Dundee Stars v Edinburgh Capitals - 7.00pm

Manchester Storm v Nottingham Panthers - 7.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm

Challenge Cup Quarter Final 1st leg

Fife Flyers v Belfast Giants - 7.15pm

Sunday 17th December

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Braehead Clan - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Manchester Storm - 5.15pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Guildford Flames- 6.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Belfast Giants - 5.30pm

Sheffield Steelers v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm

