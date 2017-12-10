Sheffield Steelers victims of fixture list break

Sheffield Steelers' night off was a costly one for the club on Saturday night.

Their evening of inactivity saw them move from joint second in the table to fourth - although all the teams above them are locked on the same points.

Belfast Giants - who had been level on points with Steelers and are due to play at Sheffield Arena on Sunday night - beat Manchester Storm.

While Friday's league leaders Nottingham Panthers slipped up to reigning champions Cardiff Devils.

Cardiff, Belfast and Nottingham are all tied at the top on 31 points - an indication of how competitive the division is.

The Welsh club and Nottingham both have games in hand on Paul Thompson's men.

Meanwhile Steelers say there are no concerns about tonight's match being called off.

Snow falls have caused chaos on some roads.

But the club has tweeted "All fine" in response to a question about road safety and parking.

RESULTS

Saturday 9th December

Elite League

Coventry Blaze 4 Braehead Clan 3 (After Overtime)

Manchester Storm 4 Belfast Giants 6

Milton Keynes Lightning 5 Dundee Stars 1

Nottingham Panthers 1 Cardiff Devils 2

FIXTURES

Sunday 10th December

Elite League

Dundee Stars v Manchester Storm - 6.30pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Coventry Blaze - 6.00pm

Fife Flyers v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants - 5.00pm