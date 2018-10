Two of the five missing Sheffield Steelers' forwards will be back tonight.

Wingers Robert Dowd and Jordan Owens return from injury.

But centremen Evan McGrath and Chris Lawrence will be absent against Fife Flyers, as will Brandon Whistle.

Steelers are looking to stave off a fifth straight loss against Fife, who are riding high in second position in the Elite League.

And with Dowd and Owens back, they should be confident of collecting the points.