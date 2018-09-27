Sheffield Steelers' shining light - an import signing that is attracting fans at the House of Steel

Sheffield Steelers' class of 2018-19 hasn't exactly covered itself in glory so far.

The search is one for one, possibly two goalscorers to bring more power and precision to the forward line.

With Matt and Ryan Rupert already cast to one side, it's fair to say recruitment of offensive talent has a question mark against it.

But one new import forward keeps chalking up firsts for this year's line up.

Josh Pitt, 26, who centres the second line, was:

*The first Steeler to score in domestic competition.

*The first to stake two assists in a game.

*The first to claim a hat-trick.

*The first to score a penalty shot winner.

*The first to wrack up a points' tally going into double figures.

The team's top points scorer has seven goals in Elite League and Challenge Cup action, so far and will be looking to increase that against Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

In a line-up where all players are under scrutiny, the 26-year-old Canadian looks as safe as the Rockies.