Sheffield Steelers’ prospects go in search of GB gold against Japan

Sheffield Steelers young guns Cole Shudra and Liam Kirk will play for club rather than country on Saturday.

The pair are on duty for GB U20s in the World Championship Division II Group A.

And coach Paul Thompson will have to go without them at Cardiff Devils in a League and Conference game, as they will be facing Japan U20s in their final game of the international tournament.

GB will be guaranteed the gold medal and promotion - a wonderful experience for the youngsters.

With GB only a point behind group leaders Japan, a three-point regulation win or a two-point overtime or penalty-shot victory will be enough to see Britain promoted to Division 1 Group B.

The U20s were beaten for the first time in the series on Thursday, 5-4 to Korea after a penalty shootout in Dumfries.

Meanwhile, a Steelers win for Steelers in Wales will see them catch them up in the standings.

They will go there with Robert Dowd as top scorer in League and Challenge Cup play - his three assists at Dundee Stars on Wednesday lifted him a point clear of John Armstrong and Ben O’Connor.