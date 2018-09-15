Sheffield Steelers players are squandering up top TEN chances a match

Coach Paul Thompson claims some of his players have missed up to 10 chances in a game.

His misfiring Steelers side scored twice from 32 shots against Manchester Storm in regulation time in their Challenge Cup match at Sheffield Arena this evening.

Then, after overtime, all five home penalty shots were missed, allowing Storm to claim the win, 3-2.

Afterwards, the Steelers boss admitted: "We have got a problem, offensively.

"We have got to deal with that, it's as simple as that.

"Some guys are going seven, eight, nine, ten chances a game and nothing is happening.

Josh Pitt, off the scoresheet tonight

"We can't keep asking our 'D' to chip in offensively" he added, a reference to one of the Sheffield goals coming from blueliner Jiri Gula.

He said he had a feeling in his "gut" that they would fail in the penalty shots because of a lack of confidence.

"It's frustrating," he said adding the power play had been limited too.

"We know what we need to do here we know what our problem is, and our problem is offensively...finding it and we have got to work at it and look at that."

Earlier this week, The Star suggested the club needed to invest in new blood.

That's a blow considering the Summer recruitment drive splashed out on 16 new players.

RESULTS

Saturday 15th September

Elite League

Cardiff Devils 3 Nottingham Panthers 2

Challenge Cup Group A

Sheffield Steelers 2 Manchester Storm 3 (PS)

Challenge Cup Group B

Belfast Giants 6 Glasgow Clan 4

Fife Flyers 1 Dundee Stars 3

Challenge Cup Group C

Milton Keynes Lightning 4 Coventry Blaze 2