Sheffield Steelers’ players are keen to put week from hell behind them

Mark Matheson believes Sheffield Steelers fans will well and truly get behind the team when they set foot on the Arena ice to face Glasgow Clan on Saturday night.

He said a meeting with some supporters earlier in the week "had rejuvenated" the feelings of some of the players, who were now hoping to put a difficult week behind them.

Matheson has taken over coaching duties from Paul Thompson, who stepped down on Monday.

Saturday is the 400th home EIHL league game played by the club and there is a sense of wanting to start a fresh era at the House of Steel.

The caretaker boss told The Star players would be playing for pride, the club and, additionally, hoping to get a result "for Thommo" against Clan.

“I am sure the fans will be great and get behind us” he said.

Steelers lost the services of forward Ryan Martindale in midweek after just two games, his import slot has been filled by the return of grafter Jonas Westerling.

So, with just Josh Pitt in the top 20 EIHL scorers, the emphasis now finding a formula to score more goals and win more matches, especially at home.

Pitt is joined by Evan McGrath as the most successful points-grabbers in the team so far, others will want to step up to the plate too.

Tanner Eberle did that last weekend with a brace of goals, but a spread of goalpower is required even more urgently if Jordan Owens remains out injured.

A fitness decision is being delayed on him.

On the plus side veteran forward Brendan Brooks is settling into his stride and could become a major influence for the club, going forward.