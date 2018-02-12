Sheffield Steelers: ‘Now get out and flipping win, lads’

Paul Thompson and Jerry Andersson will be cooking up a new recipe to revive spirits tomorrow.

On Shrove Tuesday, the coaching partners will be flipping pancakes for their Sheffield Steelers’ team.

Cuisine is not normally a part of their duties.

But the players had to stomach a loss at Guildford Flames on Sunday, which followed a crushing semi-final Challenge Cup exit at Cardiff Devils - so the duo have decided to well, butter them up.

The squad, which has seen defenceman Zack Fitzgerald join four others on the injury list, host Edinburgh Capitals on Wednesday night and Thompson wants to see them in a better mental state than they were after losing in Surrey.

“It was a frustrating night, a couple of individual errors, led to us conceding goals which cost us the game” said Thompson.

“The night before (winning 4-0 at Nottingham Panthers) had taken a lot out of us, but we deserved a greasy road point, at least, on Sunday.

“The group was really low after the game at Guildford and there is a lot of hockey ahead of us, so Jerry and I thought we’d lighten the mood with pancakes. I’m going down the lemon and sugar route - Jerry will probably go all Swedish meatballs in his!”

Panthers’ Steven Lee received a two game ban for boarding Fitzgerald.

“That’s no consolation at all” said Thompson. “It was a very dangerous play and I question how that ban is the same length as the one that was handed to Andreas Jamtin recently - when there’s no comparison to the severity of injuries.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene