Sheffield Steelers land new goalscorer

Sheffield Steelers have signed a new forward.

The Star understands the club has put pen to paper with an import forward, to fill one of the slots left vacant after the exit of Matt and Ryan Rupert.

Coach Paul Thompson is hoping the player will be in the team at Manchester Storm on Saturday, and at home the following day against Cardiff Devils.

Details are scarce, but Sheffield are also hoping they will capture another forward in the next few days.

On Saturday, Steelers will be hoping they replicate the form they showed at Manchester, last season.

They won there three times, two in the League and one in the Challenge Cup, racking up 17 goals in the process...how they'd like to see that offensive edge in the current season!

Cardiff, though, had the whip hand over Steelers in South Yorkshire last season.

They won a couple of times, but it was a match that they lost that showed Devils' true character.

Cardiff were beaten 6-2 in the Challenge Cup semi final but then went through after hammering Sheffield 7-1 in the return leg.