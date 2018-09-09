Sheffield Steelers have enough depth to cover for injuries, says Jordan Owens

Jordan Owens says the loss of Robert Dowd is an undeniable blow to Sheffield Steelers - but others must step up to the plate.

Dowd suffered an upper-body injury against Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday and missed the return leg on Sunday.

The GB winger was hurt in pre-season and there are fears he could be out for a while.

Linemate Owens says: "I think Dowdy is a key player on our team.

"He plays first line and on the power play, he has a valuable shot so it is definitely a blow.

"But these types of things happen.

"He'll be doing his best to get back and we have other guys who are hungry to step in and fill his shoes.

"We do have the depth to make up for it, but yes, it's a blow and we wished he hadn't sustained that injury."

Owens says it was bound to take some time for 16 new players to fit into the side.

"We have a completely new team this year, it takes time, it is a process, we are all trying to find the chemistry in the group" he said.

"Every single game we have the same mission. To win hockey games, that is what we are here for.

"We go out and play every game as though it is do or die."

Owens scored eight goals in 52 league games for Fischtown Pinguins in the DEL last year.

He says he is looking for a higher return in the Elite League.

"This year I have more responsibility, been given more opportunity, to produce in that regard.

"But we'll see how it plays out.

"I am going to be trying every day.

"There are three trophies on the line and that is what we want to achieve.

"We just have to put the work and it will take care of itself."

Owens said Steelers were: "one of the teams that everybody talks about in this league.

"We know we have targets on our back; wherever we play in this league they are going to be gunning for us.

"So we just have to be aware of that and raise our game."

He said the team would be doing everything in their power to make it up to the fans on Wednesday, following Saturday's home loss.