Steelers' back-up goalie Brad Day was one of the few players to emerge with credit, after the midweek 6-1 hiding at the hands of Glasgow Clan.

He came on after 40 minutes and said he felt he played pretty well in the final portion of the game.

Brad Day

Now Day believes Steelers owe the fans to put in a "good offensive game for the fans" when Sheffield host Coventry Blaze on Saturday.

Hear what the Yorkshire goalie has to say in our video.