Sheffield Steelers get warning from their own player about dire consequences unless they buck up

Sheffield Steelers will not win again this season if they perform as they did on Wednesday, says straight-talking centre Josh Pitt.

The Canadian forward was outspoken about his team's awful showing which ended in a 1-6 beating at the hands of Glasgow Clan.

"Embarrassed, is probably the best word to describe that" the player said.

"It is not how our team wants to play and how we should play and if we keep playing like that we are not going to win again this year."

Pitt added: "We got away from our systems, we weren't playing hard, we weren't forechecking or backchecking, we were pinching when we shouldn't have pinched...having guys high, the list goes on and on.

“Take your pick."

Asked at this advanced stage of the season when the team would stop making such mistakes, the club's top scorer replied: "Your guess is as good as mine.

"We had a couple of good weekends together and then that comes out of nowhere. It's just bad. We can't be giving up six and expect to win."

Coach Tom Barrasso has said he and the players would not seek to evade the blame after the loss, which was watched by a 8,218 crowd at the Arena – a huge figure partly due to the £5 a seat promotional deal.

Only bottom club Milton Keynes Lightning have suffered more regulation losses than Sheffield.

Sixth-placed Steelers play eighth placed Coventry Blaze on Saturday - a team riding on the back of three straight wins, while Sheffield have lost their last two.

There are just two points between the rivals. – a further illustration of how desperate Steelers now are for points.

On Sunday, Sheffield travel to 10th-placed Manchester Storm, who are four points shy of Steelers in the rankings.

Steelers have played more games than both their weekend rivals and know they have a battle on their hands to stay in the play off pack.