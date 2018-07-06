Sheffield Steelers: Fourth line role for surprise import signing

Chris Lawrence bounced back in the Sheffield Steelers team today in a surprise move by coach Paul Thompson.

He will play a fourth line role at the club.

The 31-year-old centre played 15 Steeler games in 2015-16 but has spent more Elite League time with Nottingham Panthers and last year at Dundee Stars as captain.

His spell in Scotland spell was decimated by knee injury, keeping him out from September to January.

But General Manager Omar Pacha described the 6’4 forward as “a great influence on the group since his arrival.

Even when he is injured he is always there for his teammates.”

Chris Lawrence crashes the Braehead Clan net with Mathieu Roy in 2015

Steelers coach Paul Thompson said: “I like what he can do for us, he knows the club and the league and he is popular with his team mates.

“I spoke for a long time with Chris about my plans to have him centre the fourth line. It’s not a diminished role, it’s an important one and I spelt it out to him from the start.

“We know he can play up the lines and that’s good because it puts pressure on those above him. He can kill penalties with his long stick and long reach, he is as good a face off guy as there is in the league and of course he can chip in offensively.

“Larry is a character and can lighten the mood. I was gutted when Liam Stewart’s injury meant he couldn’t join us but when I thought what was needed for this specific role Chris’s name popped into my head.

“I told him of the position I had available and would he be interested?

“His reply was 100% yes. “

Meanwhile, as predicted, John Armstrong has left the club, signing for Medvescak Zagreb, a Croatian club playing in the Austrian League.

