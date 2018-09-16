Sheffield Steelers collapse at Guildford Flames tonight after being beaten at home on Saturday by Manchester Storm

Steelers will forage back in the player-market after disastrous weekend results slammed a wrecking ball into their Cup and League ambitions.

After losing 2-3 in the Challenge Cup at home to Manchester Storm on Saturday, coach Paul Thompson told his team they "needed help" from outside players to find the net.

"We have got a team that is controlling the game but is not finishing it​ ​​​​​​off" he said. "We are not taking the chances we have created. And we are creating enough of them. We are paying guys to score goals and it is not happening frequently enough at the moment. So new blood is something we are going to have to look at. People who can put the puck in the net."

What Thompson didn't know at that stage was that his side was going to collapse so comprehensively at Guildford on Sunday, up front, defensively and in goaltending.

Flames needed just seven minutes to take the lead, American winger Evan Janssen beating Jackson Whistle.

Ryan Rupert, who had done some notable last-ditch defending almost claimed his first Steeler goal, but hit the bar, at 10:53.

Justin Buzzeo chases the puck at Guildford Flames

A five-on-three power play presented a 36-second opportunity to nudge back in the game, but Flames closed ranks.

As in previous occasions, Steelers had plenty of the puck, but they couldn't make it pay before the first break.

The travellers couldn't get going after the interval, as they lost Tanner Eberle and then Ryan Martinelli to the penalty box, but they almost struck on the penalty kill with Josh Pitt striking the post.

However, Flames seized control and doubled their advantage through John Dunbar, followed by a third from Calle Ackered three minutes later, leaving Sheffield a mountain to climb.

Rooftop pic of Evan McGrath against Manchester by Dean Woolley

Two Steeler power plays came and went. And that wastefulness was punished when Ian Watters rubbed Guildford's superiority in with a fourth.

You'd expect what little creativity Sheffield had at their disposal might come from Evan McGrath, but he sentenced to 2+10 for boarding at 46:37 while Aaron Johnson went for roughing.

It was 5-0 with eight minutes to go, Kruise Reddick scoring and ending the night for Whistle, who was replaced by Brad Day.

A consolation PP goal followed from Justin Buzzeo at 55:06

*The only fond memory of the weekend was a five-in-three penalty kill against Storm, who still went on to win.

The fixture list isn't about to get any easier. On Saturday they play at Manchester before hosting champions Cardiff Devils, who have just annihilated Milton Keynes Lightning.