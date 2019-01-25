Sheffield Steelers coach will not be factoring in the Play Offs just yet

Tom Barrasso is not making any rash predictions about Sheffield Steelers' Play Off potential.

Asked if he felt the third-from-bottom team could substantially improve over the remaining third of the season the coach said his focus was "day by day."

His attention was making five-game segments work, rather than projecting further ahead.

Barasso also said he was sure Eric Neiley, back from a hamstring injury would work his way up the lines, from the fourth unit.

He said it remained to be seen whether new signing Silvestrs Selickis, a 20 year old Latvian, was of EIHL quality.