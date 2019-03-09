Sheffield Steelers coach happy with speed of team

Tom Barrasso welcomed the fast-paced skating of his team in tonight's 4-1 win over Fife Flyers.

The Sheffield Steelers coach had "fun" playing in front of around 8,600 fans at the Arena.

Steelers v Fife - Jordan Owens

He said it was important they had the same speed and application tomorrow night in the return game in Scotland.

Hear what Barrasso has to say in our video, after his side's 20th regulation time win of the campaign.

RESULTS

Saturday 9th March

Elite League

Milton Keynes Lightning 3 Coventry Blaze 6

Nottingham Panthers 4 Dundee Stars 1

Sheffield Steelers 4 Fife Flyers 1

FIXTURES

Sunday 10th March

Challenge Cup Final

Belfast Giants v Guildford Flames - 4.00pm @ Viola Arena,Cardiff

Elite League

Coventry Blaze v Milton Keynes Lightning- 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Manchester Storm - 5.00pm

Fife Flyers v Sheffield Steelers - 6.30pm