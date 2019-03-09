Sheffield Steelers coach happy with speed of team

Tom Barrasso welcomed the fast-paced skating of his team in tonight's 4-1 win over Fife Flyers.
The Sheffield Steelers coach had "fun" playing in front of around 8,600 fans at the Arena.
He said it was important they had the same speed and application tomorrow night in the return game in Scotland.
Hear what Barrasso has to say in our video, after his side's 20th regulation time win of the campaign.
RESULTS
Saturday 9th March
Elite League
Milton Keynes Lightning 3 Coventry Blaze 6
Nottingham Panthers 4 Dundee Stars 1
Sheffield Steelers 4 Fife Flyers 1
FIXTURES
Sunday 10th March
Challenge Cup Final
Belfast Giants v Guildford Flames - 4.00pm @ Viola Arena,Cardiff
Elite League
Coventry Blaze v Milton Keynes Lightning- 5.15pm
Dundee Stars v Manchester Storm - 5.00pm
Fife Flyers v Sheffield Steelers - 6.30pm