Sheffield Steelers coach happy with first home win of the season

Paul Thompson was a relieved man after Sheffield Steelers' late, late win over Fife Flyers.

The coach watched his team twice go behind, before they eventually won it in overtime, courtesy of a Jordan Owens strike.

Steelers win 4-3

Thompson said his side had shown character to come back.

He'd asked himself how they had been trailing given the number of shots and chances his men had engineered.

RESULT

Wednesday 12th September

Elite League

Sheffield Steelers 4 Fife Flyers 3 (OT)

FIXTURES

Friday 14th September

Challenge Cup Group B

Belfast Giants v Dundee Stars - 7.00pm

Saturday 15th September

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 7.00pm

Challenge Cup Group A

Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm - 7.00pm

Challenge Cup Group B

Belfast Giants v Glasgow Clan - 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars - 7.15pm

Challenge Cup Group C

Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm

Sunday 16th September

Elite League

Coventry Blaze v Nottingham Panthers - 5.15pm

Guildford Flames v Sheffield Steelers - 6.00pm

Manchester Storm v Glasgow Clan - 5.30pm

Challenge Cup Group B

Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm

Challenge Cup Group C

Cardiff Devils v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm