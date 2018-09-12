Sheffield Steelers coach happy with first home win of the season

Paul Thompson was a relieved man after Sheffield Steelers' late, late win over Fife Flyers.
The coach watched his team twice go behind, before they eventually won it in overtime, courtesy of a Jordan Owens strike.
Thompson said his side had shown character to come back.
He'd asked himself how they had been trailing given the number of shots and chances his men had engineered.
RESULT
Wednesday 12th September
Elite League
Sheffield Steelers 4 Fife Flyers 3 (OT)
FIXTURES
Friday 14th September
Challenge Cup Group B
Belfast Giants v Dundee Stars - 7.00pm
Saturday 15th September
Elite League
Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 7.00pm
Challenge Cup Group A
Sheffield Steelers v Manchester Storm - 7.00pm
Challenge Cup Group B
Belfast Giants v Glasgow Clan - 7.00pm
Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars - 7.15pm
Challenge Cup Group C
Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm
Sunday 16th September
Elite League
Coventry Blaze v Nottingham Panthers - 5.15pm
Guildford Flames v Sheffield Steelers - 6.00pm
Manchester Storm v Glasgow Clan - 5.30pm
Challenge Cup Group B
Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm
Challenge Cup Group C
Cardiff Devils v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm