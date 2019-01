Sheffield Steelers were outgunned 3-2 by Cardiff Devils tonight.

But Tom Barrasso, the coach, felt the officials made a mistake by ruling out a Sheffield goal in the second period.

Tanner Eberle gets stuck in

John Armstrong was penalised for goalie interference, and yet he was pushed, said Barrasso saying the decision was "suspect."

The coach said there were "lots to like" about the performance, although they were occasionally sloppy in their own zone and "too cute" in the offensive zone.