Sheffield Steelers at full strength at Elite League rivals Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers hope to have all 14 import guns firing tonight at Cardiff Devils.
The club has finally ended the six-game suspension period handed to them following Andre Deveaux's discipline sanction and his exit from the club.
That means all 14 overseas players can take the ice, including back-from-injury Zack Fitzgerald, who will be wearing a full face mask to protect his damaged teeth.
Paul Thompson's men can close the two point gap on Cardiff if they can win in regulation time, never an easy task in south Wales.
Devils are the Elite League's form team, with five straight wins under their belt.
Steelers are coming off a 7-2 win at Dundee Stars, on Wednesday.
After tonight, they host Fife Flyers on Sunday.
RESULT
Friday 15th December
Elite League
Dundee Stars 4 Edinburgh Capitals 2
FIXTURES
Saturday 16th December
Elite League
Braehead Clan v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm
Cardiff Devils v Sheffield Steelers - 7.00pm
Manchester Storm v Nottingham Panthers - 7.00pm
Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm
Challenge Cup Quarter Final 1st leg
Fife Flyers v Belfast Giants - 7.15pm
Sunday 17th December
Elite League
Cardiff Devils v Braehead Clan - 6.00pm
Coventry Blaze v Manchester Storm - 5.15pm
Edinburgh Capitals v Guildford Flames- 6.00pm
Nottingham Panthers v Belfast Giants - 5.30pm
Sheffield Steelers v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm