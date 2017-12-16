Sheffield Steelers at full strength at Elite League rivals Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers hope to have all 14 import guns firing tonight at Cardiff Devils.

The club has finally ended the six-game suspension period handed to them following Andre Deveaux's discipline sanction and his exit from the club.

That means all 14 overseas players can take the ice, including back-from-injury Zack Fitzgerald, who will be wearing a full face mask to protect his damaged teeth.

Paul Thompson's men can close the two point gap on Cardiff if they can win in regulation time, never an easy task in south Wales.

Devils are the Elite League's form team, with five straight wins under their belt.

Steelers are coming off a 7-2 win at Dundee Stars, on Wednesday.

After tonight, they host Fife Flyers on Sunday.

RESULT

Friday 15th December

Elite League

Dundee Stars 4 Edinburgh Capitals 2

FIXTURES

Saturday 16th December

Elite League

Braehead Clan v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Sheffield Steelers - 7.00pm

Manchester Storm v Nottingham Panthers - 7.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm

Challenge Cup Quarter Final 1st leg

Fife Flyers v Belfast Giants - 7.15pm

Sunday 17th December

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Braehead Clan - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Manchester Storm - 5.15pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Guildford Flames- 6.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Belfast Giants - 5.30pm

Sheffield Steelers v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm