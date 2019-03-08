Sheffield Steelers accept Cardiff Devils are superior - and move on to Fife Flyers

Sheffield Steelers' coach Tom Barrasso has moved on from the team's 6-0 lashing at Cardiff Devils last Sunday.

He and the players aim to put that behind them as they entertain Fife Flyers at Sheffield Arena on Saturday.

Barrasso was fulsome in his praise of Devils last Sunday - accepting the gulf in quality that exists between the two.

Asked by The Star if Cardiff have better players in most of the key positions across the lines, he replied: "I don’t want to get into an individual comparison of players between our group and Cardiff.

"Cardiff has lost eight games in regulation..(Steelers have lost 25) our record and statistics do not compare.

"I would conclude they are superior."

Last Sunday's loss was the third time Steelers have conceded six goals in individual games since the end of January.

Barrasso said: "The goals-against total in itself does not necessarily trouble me.

"You coach a game differently once victory is unlikely.

"Changing line combinations, goaltenders and resting frequently over-stressed players can contribute to more goals against.

"Defensive zone coverage has been a focal point of our video sessions. When we are solid in our zone, we are very competitive."