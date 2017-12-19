Sheffield Steelers 6-1 Dundee Stars (aggregate score: 13-3)

Sheffield Steelers romped into the semi-final of the Challenge Cup with a 6-1 score on the night, 13-3 on aggregate.

Sheffield, carrying an overpowering 7-2 advantage from the first leg, had struggled to find goals last weekend and so played Mark Matheson in a more offensive role.

But if they thought it would trigger an early avalanche, it was not to be.

Colton Fretter rook an interference penalty at 8:07 but that was the only thing of note in a barren first 20 minutes.

Steelers needed to get their home form back on track after going down to Fife Flyers and Belfast Giants in consecutive League defeats.

But Stars, with three fewer shirts filled on their roster, kept a clean sheet despite being outshot two-to-one.

Robert Dowd, Steelers top scorer going into the game, gave the game a pulse at 27;21 - the Teessider and Canadian defenceman Anthony Mastrodicasa taking fighting penalties.

Dundee, who are second from bottom in League play, caved in towards the end of the middle period.

New defenceman Miika Franssila scored his first goal for the club from Jonathan Phillips and Scott Aarssen at 37:30.

Adn two minutes later Matt Marquardt doubled their output, with a near-post goal, fed by Dowd and Matheson.

Marquardt has been praised by coach Paul Thompson recently and he bagged his second 73 seconds in to the final session on a breakaway - the 10th Steeler goal on aggregate.

Zack Fitzgerald followed that with his first of the season, and the score was further embellished by a Mathieu Roy Power Play effort. Roy then turned provider for Ben O’Connor to make it 6-0 on the night.

Fretter and Omar Pacha took fighting majors at 55:47.

Justin Fox broke the home shut-out with 76 seconds left.