Sheffield Steelers 3-2 Guildford Flames (latest)

Sheffield's special teams led the way in a winning first period tonight against Guildford.

.Steelers, who had Tom Zansoki returning from injury, were determined to get at the opposition early but that translated to three penalties against them in the opening six minutes.

But as in the corresponding fixture last Wednesday in Surrey, they kept a clean sheet on the PK and were unlucky not to forge ahead when Tanner Eberle hit the bar.

Their special team success was mirrored on their first power play, Jonas Westerling making it 1-0 from John Armstrong and Mark Matheson, at 15:23.

It was his first goal in 10 games, struck high into the net, and was rich reward for his industriousness.

Tanner Eberle on the boards

Guildford served notice of intent by striking the pipework, at the start of the second period.

But hot-form scorer Anthony DeLuce potted Steelers second at 22:35 to take the heat off.

Sheffield's penalty kill couldn't keep their good record going, and Guildford got a toe-hold into the game.

At 30:40, Calle Ackered scored from Jesse Craige and Ian Watters, with a bullet from the blue line.

But the two goal gap was restored by Evan McGrath five minutes later.

This was an extraordinary period, however, and the goals hadn't stopped.

Flames' Ackered repeated the feat of scoring on the PP to make the game 3-2.

Some high octane personal battles bubbled over with penalties being distributed to both sides; Ryan Martinelli and Corbin Baldwin took roughing calls at 49:21