Sheffield Steelers 3-0 Cardiff Devils (latest)

Sheffield Steelers took a dramatic lead tonight.

The teams had been playing out what appeared to be a tight, goalless first session, although there had been chances at both ends.

Ryan Martinelli v Cardiff Devils

With one second left on the clock though, Anthony DeLuca put the home side ahead.

League-leading Cardiff, with five straight wins under their belt, had started at full pelt, even getting their fourth line on the ice inside the first minute.

They are a team that seems to have so many options.

And they were unlucky not to take the lead when Mike Hedden hit the outside of Steelers' post.

With three League games left in the season, Steelers need points to ensure play off action and Robert Dowd's individual skill threatened to engineer a chance at the other end.

Steelers, who required one win for 300 wins at home game in EIHL league games, were fortunate when Stephen Dixon missed a sitter on the power play near the end of the first period.

At the last second of the period DeLuca stroked the puck over the line from close range - an effort that survived review with penalty box officials.

Cardiff bench officials blasted the referee in the players' corridor in the interval.

They will have been evenbn less happy in the second period, when Steelers scored two in 24 seconds.

First, DeLuca outskated two markers and thrashed the puck high past Ben Bowns.

The Canadian just needs a sniff at goal sometimes - and his pace and precision was awesome.

His goal was followed straight away when Jonathan Phillips was first to a rebound to make it 3-0.

The double-strike came after Ben O'Connor had limped off, seemingly unable to put any weight on his left ankle.