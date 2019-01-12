Sheffield Steelers 1-3 Dundee Stars (latest)

Sheffield Steelers' plans to reverse a losing streak, got off to a difficult start tonight against Dundee Stars.
Steelers, who had lost six out of the last ten matches, including their last three, were 0-2 down in the first six minutes, as their defensive coverage again gave coach Tom Barrasso cause for concern.
With Mark Matheson in the penalty box for hooking a breakaway opponent, Fabrizio Ricci scored on the power play.
And when Josh McFadden slipped to the ice on the left flank, space opened up for Drydn Dow to score a memorable individual effort.
Third from bottom Stars' transition was a worry - and their forecheck was impressive on Arena ice.
And Steelers were fortunate Brandon Whistle's careless cross-ice pass wasn't punished more by Lukas Lundvald.
Sheffield's offence looked promising when John Armstrong got going with his long stride.
And they pulled one back when Jonas Westerling - who seconds earlier had been hit on the foot by a Ben O'Connor shot - set up Mark Matheson to score.
But Stars restored their two-goal advantage when Ricci struck home his second of the night.