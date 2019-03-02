Sheffield Steelers 1-1 Belfast Giants (latest)

For the second time in a week, Sheffield Steelers had a forward ejected from an Arena game.

Tanner Eberle was kicked out after a heavy hit on Belfast Giants' Jim Vandermeer, five plus game for elbows.

It follows Jordan Owens being ejected for a hit to the head against Coventry Blaze.

Sheffield had to re-organise after the seventh minute incident in a game which was fast, furious and evently matched.

Kyle Baun and Chris Higgins both had chances for Giants, while Josh Pitt hit the post and Ben O'Connor struck the bar.

Giants took advantage of some Steelers uncertainty in the neutral zone, to take the lead Darcy Murphy scoring from Dustin Johner at14:23.

Steelers v Giants tonight - picture by Hayley Roberts

But Sheffield were playing intense hockey and they deserved the equaliser, John Armstrong shooting under Tyler Beskorowany's right leg for 1-1 at 17:00.