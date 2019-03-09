Sheffield Steelers 1-0 Fife Flyers (latest)

Sheffield Steelers were chasing their third consecutive home win tonight, as they took on Fife Flyers.

Steelers, desperate for points against play off qualification rivals who started the night a point and a place ahead of Sheffield, had Jordan Owens back from two match suspension.

Sheffield Arena

And they were good value for a first period 1-0 lead.

The goal came from Robert Dowd, tipping in a Tom Zanoski's shot after sustained pressure on in the Scots' zone, at 10;26.

Eric Neiley could have had another, but his shot ringed off the near post.

Before that, Brett Bulmer had posed a threat, as did Danick Gauthier.

But Sheffield were the better skating side, Anthony DeLuca struck the pipework and looked a menace and the home side deserved to go into the first break with their goal advantage.

More to follow...