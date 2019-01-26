Sheffield Steelers 0-0 Glasgow Clan (latest)

Both defences were on top in a goal-less opening to the Sheffield Steelers' home game with Glasgow Clan, this evening.

Steelers, who were without Jordan Owens (paternity) and Josh McFadden (injury,) threw bodies forward in the hunt for an early return, but too often left themselves open to counter-attacks.

Tom Zanoski v Glasgow Picture by Hayley Roberts

Tyson Wilson came closest for Clan with a skate through the middle of Sheffield's defence, but his effort was saved by Jackson Whistle's glove hand.

Steelers didn't manage a shot on goal in a power play and whole passages of play, from both sides, were scrappy.

Players were giving the puck away cheaply, from both sides, and there were two-on-one attacks from both sides which did not produce a goal.

Tanner Eberle picked up an injury after falling heavily into the end boards, but returned to action quickly.