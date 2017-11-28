Sheffield boxing: Dom Ingle ignored doubters to train Billy Joe Saunders

Sheffield’s Dom Ingle has revealed how people tried to dissuade him from training world champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Ingle, who took Kell Brook to world fame, was asked to take on the middleweight in the Summer.

And as soon as his name was linked with Saunders, Ingle was urged to steer clear.

“A lot of people messaged me saying Bill would be too much trouble” said Ingle.

“Random people said he was a horrible kid, that I wouldn’t get paid - it was all negative - he would blacken my name and be disruptive.

“Maybe I would have listened to that a few years ago but he has been a respectful kid who has done as he’s been told.”

Ingle was in the corner for Saunders’ last fight in London against Willie Monroe Jr and will be guiding him for another WBO defence in Canada.

Saunders boxes David Lemieux on December 16 - the Ingle part flew out on Monday.

Ingle said: “Billy had one week off after his last fight and came back in good shape.

“I think he found a new lease of life and fresh confidence.

“For this second camp he knew the processes and is looking for a good performance against Lemiueux.”

