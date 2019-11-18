Rising star of Worksop Xbox academy wins national title

Jubilant boxer Eleanor Coulson gained her first major belt and a national title when creating history for the Worksop Xbox academy.

The 17-year-old Coulson, was pitted against a strong opponent, Chloe Gigilo, for the English female youth middleweight title in Peterborough.

But roared on by a huge army of supporters, who made the 200-mile trip, the rising star upset the odds by landing a unanimous verdict, even though Gigilo was fighting on home soil.

Coulson beamed: “All I can is wow! This belt means everything to me, and I am over the moon.

“My coach, Chris Boyle, and I trust each other totally, and our faith and game plan made the difference. In the last round, all I kept thinking was: it’s coming home!”

Boyle said: “Eleanor is a great role model and a credit to coach. She’s a shining example of what’s needed to be successful.

“She’s in the gym every day, working tirelessly to improve and learn. Her performance was punch perfect.”

In the three-round contest, former Outwood Academy Valley student Coulson used sharp javelin-type jabs and perfectly-timed backhands to constantly knock her opponent’s head back.

She won rounds one and two at a canter before Gigilo came out strong for the final round. The advice from Boyle was to use her footwork and movement, and Coulson responded in style, still landing clean shots and earning the winning verdict of all the judges.