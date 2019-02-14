Retford Half Marathon set for ‘bumper turnout’ say organisers

Club, amateur and fun runners are being encouraged to sign up for the 2019 Retford Half Marathon - with organisers this year increasing the entry cap to 1,300.

The annual event, organised by Retford Athletic and Running Club, will take place on Sunday 10th March and includes a popular family fun run.

It attracts around 1,000 entrants each year, including many local runners from across Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and further afield.

The half marathon, which is supported by a number of local firms including Jones & Co Solicitors and Brown & Co, is also a regular fixture for many seasoned runners.

And is also popular amongst those wanting to get in shape to take part in - and to complete - their first half marathon.

The event has seen a growing demand in recent years with the 2016, 2017 and 2018 events sold out in January.

Due to this, the organisers have increased this year’s entry cap to 1,300.

Half marathon race director David Corbett said: “The event has grown extremely well over the last few years, increasing from just over 300 runners in 2013, to over 1,000 in 2018, and for the 2019 event we’re expecting a bumper turn-out of around 1,300 runners.

“Securing Retford Oaks Academy as the base for the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 events is partly down to the success as the venue offers excellent facilities for runners and their supporters including indoor registration, changing rooms, showers, indoor bag store, outdoor cycle store, hot and cold refreshments, waiting areas and ample car parking.

“It has also enabled us to hold the entire fun run in a safe and secure traffic free environment. We are delighted that we will be using Retford Oaks again for the 2019 event.”

A lot of runners also use the event to raise money for a variety of good causes.

This year the organisers have once again teamed up with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, who will be the main charity partner.

As well as many entrants to the half marathon and fun run running on behalf of Bluebell Wood, each half marathon entry fee includes a donation to the charity.

With almost 700 entrants signed up already, the 2019 is set to be the biggest and best yet and the organisers are encouraging runners to sign up as soon as possible as the race is expected sell out again well before the day.

Links to online and postal entry is available on the Retford AC website www.retfordac.co.uk.

The website and the event facebook page www.retfordac.co.uk/retfordhalf also include more information on the event including course maps, results and photos from previous races and example training plans.

The entry fee for the half marathon is just £18 for UKA Affiliated runners, and £20 for Un-affiliated runners. It will be £2 extra on the day if places are available.

The fun run is £3 to enter and each entrant must complete an online or offline entry form. The start time for the half marathon is 10am, with the fun run starting at approximately 10.15am.