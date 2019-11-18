Relieved Dinnington leave it late against bottom team

Tries in the last quarter of the game spared Dinnington’s blushes as they made hard work of beating bottom-of-the-table Hullensians in the Yorkshire First Division of the National League.

With only 15 minutes to go, the scores were locked at 13-all, and there waa a feeling that it could all go wrong for Dinnington as they were failing to make their superiority tell.

However, they then breathed a huge sigh of relief as Steve Leitch scored by the posts after a scrum, and Jonny West converted.

The outcome was still in the balance, but the hosts always looked the most threatening of the two sides now and they added another try when driving at Hullensians in the scrum, helping Ryan Corker go over and earn a bonus point.

Dinnington had spent the first ten minutes of the game trying to get out of their own 22 as the visitors made a strong start. Hullensians hit a post with a penalty attempt and also went close to scoring a try, only to knock on five metres from the line.

However, the home side were first to break through when they finally escaped, kicking to the corner from a penalty. A catch-and-drive led to Ryan Donnelly scoring an unconverted try.

A West penalty saw Dinnington go further ahead, and although Hullensians replied with a penalty of their own and then closed the gap to two points, the hosts ended the first half on top.

The second half opened with a Corker score after another kick to the corner, but Dinnington failed to press home their advantage and the away side drew level with a try on the counter.

The result lifted Dinnington to sixth position in the 14-team table, but this Saturday, they face a stiff test when travelling to take on tabletopping Heath, who have won nine of their ten matches so far this term.