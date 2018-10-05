Points-scorer Mark Matheson has to juggle several responsibilities for Sheffield Steelers v Glasgow Clan

The pursuit of Sheffield Steelers' goals shouldn't be harmed by having a player-coach defenceman in charge tomorrow night.

Mark Matheson, who takes charge of the club for the first time since Paul Thompson's exit, has scored three goals so far...and only Josh Pitt has scored more.

Matheson's quarter-back style opens up opportunities for himself and others.

He showed that in his debut season at Sheffield, where he was the second highest points taker, beaten only by another d-man Ben O'Connor.

Matheson is a craftsman with the puck and knows his position inside out.

So it will be interesting, tomorrow night, to see how he fares given the extra responsibility heaped on his shoulders.

Club spokesman Dave Simms expects a "love fest" at the Arena for the visit of Glasgow Clan.

That's because the fans will get behind Matheson, savour the return to the team of Jonas Westerling and welcome back Zack Fitzgerald who joined Clan in the Summer.

Steelers will be aware of the dangers posed by Glasgow's Slovakian ace Vaclav Stupka, who joined the Scots from MsHK Zilina last month.

He has nailed 10 points from his first eight games.