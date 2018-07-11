Penguin power: Sheffield Steelers land DEL 'energy' forward with AHL background

A "super skating" veteran who has played 363 games in north America's AHL and a further 104 in Germany's top flight will supercharge Sheffield Steelers' front line next season.

Versatile forward Jordan Owens joins the EIHL side after three seasons with Fischtown Pinguins, (Bremerhaven, Germany) two of them in the DEL.

At 32, he will bring a wealth of experience to the side.

Owens, a one time team-mate of ill-fated ex-Steeler pair André Deveaux and Devin DiDiomete in the AHL, says he will bring a fizz to the side.

“I used to play with Ben O’Connor in our junior days in Mississauga and we stayed in touch,” he said.

“I reached out to him as many players do in the summer when guys are looking for a new place to play. Ten minutes later I’m on the phone with the coach Paul Thompson.

Jordan Owens. Pic courtesy of Sheffield Steelers

“I think I’m an energy player, I like to skate and most of all I love to compete.

"Every game is a one-on-one battle and I like to win those. I play hard, I have a good battle level, I think.

“I can play in all situations, I can chip in offensively, play on the PP and kill penalties. Anything that helps the team win I’m prepared to do.”

Thompson said: “I wish all the signings were as quick and easy as this one was. We touched based and spoke on the phone about what the club was about and how important the league was.

“Jordan had heard how the league had grown over the last few years and was excited to join us.

“I think we have signed a super skating and hard-working forward who will play on our top six.

"He hunts pucks down and that’s where he creates his offence from.

"Away from the puck, I think we have another intelligent player. He is a 30 point DEL guy who will play in pretty much every situation for us.

“He has great experience at the AHL level before coming to Europe.

"My contacts told me he has a great winning attitude and brings it every day whether to practice or a game.

"Those are just the kind of players we want to bring in this year. People grow off people like Jordon.

“I’ve watched a lot of tape of Jordan and you end up enjoying what you are seeing because he does the right things everywhere.

“Jordan can play in all three forward positions so we are spoilt for choice, at the moment however we have him penciled in on one of the wings."

Owens, a double champion with SønderjyskE in Denmark in 2012-13, along with Cardiff Devils' Patrick Asselin, will make his debut for Sheffield on August 11 in a pre-season friendly.

