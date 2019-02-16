Nottingham Panthers 1-3 Sheffield Steelers (latest)

Sheffield Steelers were hoping to chalk up a fifth consecutive win over Panthers, this evening.

But the Play Off hopefuls had goalie Jackson Whistle to thank for a brilliant first-period individual performance, which started with a glove save inside two minutes when Alex Guptill skated unopposed between the circles.

At the other end, though, Sheffield grabbed a 1-0 lead at 5;21 when Evan McGrath circled the net and back-handed a wrap-around with Mike Garnett taking too long to get across his line.

Tom Zanoski took an interference penalty at 6:25 though and after four Whistle saves, he was eventually beaten by a deflection off Davey Phillips, Mark Hurtubise credited with the strike at 8:27.

Sheffield then took another penalty, for too-many-men on the ice, but Panthers couldn't repeat their earlier execution.

And Jackson made a simply astonishing save from Robert Lachowicz to keep the sides level and followed that up by swallowing another shot following a Ben O'Connor turn over.

Panthers v Steelers

The GB netminder was in superb form, but the discipline from the skaters in front of him also was worthy of note in a first period which saw Panthers outshoot Steelers 21-8.

Robert Dowd, back after injury, almost deflected in a John Armstrong cross at the start of the second session.

Sheffield had their first powerplay of the night at 27;12 and Jordan Owens scooped in a 2-1 go-ahead goal from close range.

And Owens added his second of the night on a four-on-four play, rifling top shelf from the right flank.

Workaholic Sheffield were good value for the second period scoreline.