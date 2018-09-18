No reason why Sheffield Steelers’ fans won’t feel the ‘Buzz’

Justin Buzzeo insists that the tide will turn for Steelers despite a disappointing start to the season.

Losing four out of six games has been a massive blow for the Sheffield team, especially as home fans have witnessed them lose two out of three.

Buzzeo, the only scorer in Sunday's 5-1 slaying at Guildford Flames, admits "the team has to get better." And with champions Cardiff Devils in Sheffield on Sunday, the time has come for that to happen now.

Reflecting on the losses, the winger said: "When you are at home you want to perform for the fans. There is nothing we can do about it (the losses) now. We just have to flip the page and come out the next time and win."

On the lack of team goals, he said: "As a group, everyone wants to put the puck in the net. That's why we play. And win games. It is going to come. There are a few guys that are snake-bitten right now but it is going to come as long as we stick to it and play the way we need to play."

Buzzeo was drafted on the first line after injury to GB flyer Robert Dowd. "He is a great player," said the Canadian.

Buzzeo in action

"If Thommo feels he should be back on that line, then he'll put him back. I think we have a ton of good players in that locker room that can all gel together and score goals and we are a team.

"There are no individuals on there. Because that is when success does not happen. We all need to be together and work together to win."

Buzzeo, a former team-mate of ex-Steeler Eric Neiley, said he felt his line with Evan McGrath and Jordan Owens was beginning to find chemistry.

And he insisted it would be unwise to count Sheffield out of a championship, despite recent reverses.

"It's the beginning of the season there is a lot of hockey left. We can only grow from here and get better.

"We have to come to work every day and put in the effort; there is no reason why we couldn't have successes here."

