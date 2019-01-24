No excuses: it is time to find consistency admits Sheffield Steelers’ player

Davey Phillips hopes to return to action for Sheffield Steelers this weekend and aims to be part of a resurgence in form and performance levels.

The GB D-man has been out with a long-term hand injury but says he's ready to play against Glasgow Clan on Saturday.

He wants to play his part in the elusive quest for stability in providing high-quality team displays.

Phillips said he took plenty of positives from the midweek 2-3 loss to champions Cardiff Devils, at Sheffield Arena.

"I thought we played really well, coming from two goals down" he said.

"We battled hard, skated hard, really competed.

Mark Matheson, left, about to be rejoined by Davey Phillips

"I thought we deserved, at least, to take it to overtime and get a point out of the game. A few debatable calls out there, but you have those games" he added.

"An unlucky result, but definitely some positives to take out of it. We have just got to find that consistency.

"We have shown - like when we played Belfast (Giants) the other weekend - that we can play with the top teams even though we are lower down in the standings.

“We have to do it night in and night out and I think the result will come."

He accepts there has been little consistency so far.

"I think enough is enough. It is coming into February, there are no excuses any more. It starts from hard work. When we are working hard every game, that's where the consistency comes from.

"As soon as we take our foot off the pedal, we have seen what can happen."

Phillips respects the threat posed by Glasgow, but added: "They are a solid team but they are a team we will be looking to beat especially at home. Nothing majorly to worry about.

"There is no reason why we can't beat them."

Third from bottom Steelers are a point below Manchester Storm, whom they visit on Sunday, and Guildford Flames, who beat Nottingham Panthers 5-2 in the Challenge Cup Semi Final first leg on Wednesday.