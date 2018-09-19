New Sheffield Steelers player will be tasked to lift the gloom

After a few days of depression hanging over Sheffield Arena, Steeler spirits should be lifted soon.

The defeats last weekend to Manchester Storm (Challenge Cup) and Guildford Flames (Elite League) were followed by the decision nobody wanted to see - two imports members of the team on their way out of the door after just six games of a new season that had been filled with promise.

Delivering an average of 2.6 goals a game while conceding 3.5 is not the stuff of dreams, or championships.

But, with Matt and Ryan Rupert off the roster, one new player, at least, has now been signed by the club.

And while his name is not being released by Sheffield for whatever reason, until they have him firmly in their grasp, his arrival should be a welcome boost to the team and its fans.

The incoming player is Canadian and with a reputation of goalscoring; and while reputations mean little going forward into the season, his record does suggest he is a good find.

With nearest rivals Nottingham Panthers getting off to a good start, they sit at the top of the new league having chalked up three wins out of four, the onus is on Steelers to start producing.

Manchester have lost all their home League matches so far – last Sunday they couldn't build on their win in Sheffield, going down 4-2 to Glasgow Clan.