Milton Keynes Lightning 7-2 Sheffield Steelers (final score)

Tony Hand and Ken Priestlay were banging in the goals for Sheffield Steelers the last time the club played at Milton Keynes' rink.

Last night, they were back, 22 years to the day, since they drew 3-3 against the-then Kings.

And they could have done with a little help from forwards of the quality of the Scotsman and the Canadian of bygone days.

They went down 7-2, losing every period against MK Lightning, the team leading the Patton Conference but had trailed behind them in the League standings.

After their win, MKL had caught fourth-place Steelers up in the table

Steelers class of 2017-18 had been anxious to preserve a record of never being beaten in Buckinghamshire.

In their first game after returning from foreign climes and qualifying for the Continental Cup Finals, though, they went behind after four minutes, Bronx boy Tommy Mele converting.

Alex Forbes and Brady Ramsay both went to the bin for fighting majors at 6:26 and there was more action with Kevin King and Andre Deveaux at it, at 9:28.

Steelers coach Paul Thompson

Deveaux also earned himself a 10 minutes misconduct for abuse of officials.

MK went further ahead when a big one timer from the faceoff circles flew into the top corner at 14:49 from Francis Verreault-Paul

Ten minutes later, Deveaux was given his second 10 minute misconduct of the night for checking to the head.

The home side motored into a 3-0 lead advantage as Carl Hudson's slapshot flahsed into Steelers net at 28:38.

At the half way point it was time to take stock for Paul Thompson's men, who were without injured Levi Nelson.

But any soul-searching did not help, skipper Kevin King nabbing a fourth, short handed, for MKL at 32;56.

While Sheffield thought they's scored at the end of the second session, the referee did not agree...adding to the misery after 40 minutes of being shut out.

It meant an uphill battle in the final 20 minutes.

But while the big-hitters were struggling to get chances, a 17-year-old local lad broke any ideas of a MKL shut out, Liam Kirk backhanding home at 45:54.

Another winger who doesn't get the goals his contribution deserves then popped up - captain Jonathan Phillips making it 2-4, shorthanded, only his second goal in 16 games.

The fightback was encouraging, but it stalled when Mele despatched his second of the night, on the Power Play.

Guillaume Doucet wrapped up the points with another goal for MKL at 52;29 and a late seventh and hat trick for man of the match Mele, the former Cincinnati Cyclone, rubbed it in even more.

Thompson has work to do now, as Coventry Blaze head to Sheffield Arena today.

"We embarrassed our away fans tonight. I feel for them" he said, saying his side were second best.

RESULTS

Saturday 25th November

Elite League

Braehead Clan 8 Edinburgh Capitals 2

Coventry Blaze 4 Belfast Giants 5 (OT)

Dundee Stars 0 Guildford Flames 5

Fife Flyers 3 Cardiff Devils 4

Milton Keynes Lightning 7 Sheffield Steelers 2

Challenge Cup Group A

Manchester Storm 5 Nottingham Panthers 3

FIXTURES

Sunday 26th November

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Belfast Giants - 6.00pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Dundee Stars - 6.00pm

Guildford Flames v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Fife Flyers - 4.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Coventry Blaze - 5.00pm

.