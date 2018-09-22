Late ice hockey drama: Manchester Storm 1-2 Sheffield Steelers (final score)

Brendan Brooks stepped off a trans-Atlantic flight to make his debut for Sheffield Steelers tonight - and scored the winner with 15 seconds to go.

The Canadian forward went into the team in a Challenge Cup Group A game at Manchester Storm and his late, late contribution ensured Sheffield's first win in three games.

Storm, beaten at home by Glasgow six days ago, were anxious to make it up for their fans. Victors at the House of Steel the previous Saturday, they fancied their chances too.

And it was a vibrant start from both sides, with plenty of willingness to attack from home and away units.

Jackson Whistle, hooked in his last game, made a brace of splendid save to keep the game goalless, Stefan Della Rovere having inadvertently made the same contribution by missing a decent chance at the other end.

Sheffield's Evan McGrath hit the post, but both sides were creating eye-catching opportunities.

The visitors' penalty-killers then four minutes to defend after penalties to Jordan Owens and Ryan Martinelli.

Sheffield, without Robert Dowd and Davey Phillips, kept a clean sheet before the first interval.

Two power plays came their way within five minutes in the second period; but Storm held on with Sheffield unable to find the ingenuity required.

The deadlock continued into the third period, where a 45-second five on three penalty was successfully killed off by Sheffield.

Steelers' new signing Brendan Brooks

At 47:12, Manchester got on the score-boar, Luke Moffatt netting from Dane Byers and Evan Richardson

With Shane Bakker in the penalty box, Steelers could not make the extra man pay.

Marcus Basara followed Bakker into the sin bin. It was now or never for Sheffield and Josh Pitt got his rewards in crashing the net to score for 1-1, at 53:18.

Suddenly Sheffield were looking like the team most likely to win.

And Brooks made sure his debut was the stuff of fairytales, by knocking home Sheffield's winner after approach work from Della Rovere.