Joy at the Arena: Sheffield Steelers 4-1 Belfast Giants (final score)

For the second time in a week, Sheffield Steelers had a forward ejected from an Arena game.

But Tom Barrasso's team dug deep and earned two of their most important points of the season, in an impressive if, short handed performance.

Tanner Eberle had been kicked out after a heavy hit on Belfast Giants' Jim Vandermeer, five plus game for elbows.

It follows Jordan Owens being ejected for a hit to the head against Coventry Blaze seven days earlier.

Tonight, Sheffield had to re-organise after the seventh minute incident in a game which was fast, furious and evenly matched.

Kyle Baun and Chris Higgins both had chances for Giants, while Josh Pitt hit the post and Ben O'Connor struck the bar.

Tanner Eberle getting hit high v Belfast Giants

Giants took advantage of some Steelers uncertainty in the neutral zone, to take the lead Darcy Murphy scoring from Dustin Johner at14:23.

But Sheffield were playing intense hockey and they deserved the equaliser, John Armstrong shooting under Tyler Beskorowany's right leg for 1-1 at 17:00.

Giants were put on the back-foot by two of their former players in the second period.

D-man Ryan Martinelli scooped in the puck for 2-1 for Steelers, after Josh McFadden had opened up the left flank.

Steelers v Giants tonight - picture by Hayley Roberts

The Canadian made sure his celebration was aimed at the travelling support.

Then Jackson Whistle defied his former club by stopping a breakaway effort from Kyle Baun.

After carving out the lead, Robert Dowd could have extended it, but his shot went wide of the far post.

Steelers went for the pragmatic approach in the third period, blocking off shooting lanes and limiting chances.

And when an opportunity fell their way they took it, DeLuca shooting through Beskorowany's legs at 52;32, on a two on one breakaway.

It was a goal the giant Giant would have wanted back: but Sheffield fans weren't too concerned with his sensitivities.

Instead, they rose to enjoy Jonas Westerling scoring an empty-netter.