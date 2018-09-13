Is player No. 17 on way to Sheffield Steelers?

Sheffield Steelers' shopping spree for players does not appear to be over.

The club invested in 16 new faces at the start of the campaign.

But after four domestic games, I believe it is fair to suggest the club needs to find and out-and-out scorer, especially with Robert Dowd out injured for a month.

Asked about the lack of penetration, at times, in the 4-3 overtime over Fife Flyers on Wednesday, Thompson replied: "It is the chances we don't take, the execution we don't take. I think we need a little more help on the scoring side, I really do. And we are looking at that, right now.

"I think we are playing well and dominating games, but we are getting behind in games because nerves are coming in a little bit, we make a couple of soft plays and teams get back into games when we've had the puck...but we really need to penetrate more.

The power play had at times been "perimeter" he recognised. "There is a long way to go. But that's two league wins in the row now and we want to move forward. But We have got to get around the net a little bit more. We have got to shot the puck far more than we do. We have got to get to the net far more than we do.

"We have got to drive far more, and when chances do come along we have got guys that need to take them."

Thompson said his team "works hard, it has the puck a lot, it skates well and it doesn't give up a lot - but it's all about scoring goals, isn't it?"

Jordan Owens scored the dramatic winner over the Scots on Wednesday.

And Thompson revealed the forward had been feeling anxious about scoring but his winner kick-started him.

On-form Josh Pitt had scored another "big goal" against Fife, too, Thompson added.