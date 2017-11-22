Injured Sheffield Steeler says he is ‘blessed’ he wasn’t seriously hurt in hit from behind

Levi Nelson says he is relieved he wasn’t been seriously injured in the horror check on him by a Latvian opponent.

Sheffield Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson has declared that the winger could have suffered a broken neck in the incident on the boards, in Sunday’s Continental Cup game.

The effects of the hit from behind are taking a time to wear off and Nelson, who was in a rich vein of form, is a doubt for the weekend action in the EIHL.

“I am very blessed and thankful the injury could have been a lot worse” he told The Star. “I am just taking things day by day, right now, and will see where it takes us.”

Aside from that experience, Nelson says the trip to Denmark: “couldn’t have come at a better time for us. It was a great time for everyone to be together for five days.

“The tournament didn’t start off the way we had hoped (7-1 loss to Minsk) but we have an experienced team and all the guys bought in and we knew if we played our best hockey we’d give ourselves a chance to move on to the next round and that’s what we did in the next two games. We are looking forward to the finals.”

Nelson insists the Minsk loss represented a freak score.

“The score line didn’t reflect the game. They were getting the bounces and a little puck luck, everything was going their way. There were times we had some momentum and great chances but it just wasn’t to be. We will be ready for them the next time (Grand Finals) we play them and give them our best Steeler hockey.”

Nelson knows this weekend’s challenge will be a stiff one.

“We have two big games coming up this weekend Milton Keynes Lightning (away, Saturday) and Coventry (home, Sunday) both teams are looking for points to climb the standings. It’s a huge time for us having missed league games last weekend.

“Hopefully we can carry our momentum from the Continental Cup into our league games and get the four points.”

He added: “Both Milton Keynes and Coventry are good hockey teams so it won’t be easy.”

