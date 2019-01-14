Improving Dinnington march up the table after six-try victory

Deadly Dinnington’s good start to 2019 continued when they ran in six tries for a thumping victory at Selby which moved them up to eighth in the Yorkshire Division One table of the National League.

The 45-10 outcome was a bit of a surprise because Dinnington had been forced to rely on a massive piece of good fortune when beating the same side by just one point earlier in the season.

This time, they were ahead from the early stages when Jonny West kicked a couple of penalties.

Errors enabled Selby to cut the arrears, and most of the rest of the opening period was even.

But then Dinnington surprised their hosts by pushing them back to within ten metres of the home line to win another penalty that West kicked, and five minutes later, they went further ahead, moving the ball wide from a lineout for Oliver Fallon to score in the corner and make it 14-3 at the break.

Ten minutes into the second half, Dinnington kicked to the corner to set up another attack, and after a chip over the top was collected and cleared by Selby, it went straight into the hands of Matt Shaw, who ran it back for a try.

The visitors turned up the pressure now and a penalty allowed them to set up a catch and drive that led to Ryan Corker touching down to give them a 24-3 lead.

Previous experience told Dinnington that Selby were still in the game, but all that changed in the space of five minutes as the away team ran in three converted tries, courtesy of Garry Woodcock, to mark his 200th first-team appearance, Ryan Donnelly, after good play by Rob Leivars and Michael Leitch, and Leivars, who cut his way through to the posts.

Shellshocked Selby responded with an unconverted try from a quickly taken penalty. But the conversion hit a post, and although Dinnington had a player sin-binned in the final minutes, they saw the game out.

They have a chance to move further up the table tomorrow (Saturday) when they take on Old Brodleians, who sit one point above them, at home.