Import veteran drafted in to help ailing Sheffield Steelers

Steelers have asked a 34-year-old veteran to help supercharge their faltering season.

Croatian born Tom Zanoski started his career in Junior "A" hockey in Canada back in 1999, three years before Sheffield squad member Jordan Griffin was born.

Zanoski has played in 11 different countries and brings a wealth of experience. The 5ft 11ins forward iced for Troja-Ljungby in Sweden in the season that ex-Steeler Paul Thompson was their coach.

The left winger comes with the backing of John Armstrong, whom he played with at troubled Medvescak Zagreb, earlier this season, scoring nine goals and six assists in 37 games. He was their fourth top scorer.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Sheffield” he said. “John and others have told me great things about the club and the city. It’s been a difficult time for us all in Zagreb so it will be nice to come and join focus on nothing but hockey and our play off push.”

Zanoski turned pro back in 2007.

He played four years pro in north America (44 AHL and 153 ECHL) before moving to Europe.

He has played in the KHL, EBEL and Swedish Allsvenskan as well as for the Croatian National side at the worlds championships.

Steelers say they are hopeful that International Transfer Clearance red tape would be complete prior to this weekend's games against Milton Keynes Lightning.